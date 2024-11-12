Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $56,177,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

