Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $412,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.71.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

PSA opened at $336.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $241.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

