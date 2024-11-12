Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.970-4.990 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.
Lamar Advertising Price Performance
Shares of LAMR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $91.20 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on LAMR
About Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamar Advertising
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.