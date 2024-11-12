Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.970-4.990 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.

Shares of LAMR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $91.20 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

