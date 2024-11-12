L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $24.16 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

