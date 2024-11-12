KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, an increase of 1,901.6% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KWE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 31,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,688. The company has a market cap of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.52. KWESST Micro Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative return on equity of 478.39% and a negative net margin of 711.72%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

