Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 161,639 shares.The stock last traded at $91.02 and had previously closed at $92.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $365,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.