Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.62% from the stock’s current price.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of KPRX stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
See Also
