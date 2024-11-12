Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.62% from the stock’s current price.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

