Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 1678453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 190,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 89,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 696,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

