Keystone Financial Services Takes $231,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 3.5 %

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NFG opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

