Keystone Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.96 and a 52 week high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

