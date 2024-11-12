Keystone Financial Services Buys 232 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

