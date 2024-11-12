Kennebec Savings Bank Takes $57,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $321.81 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

