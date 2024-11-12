Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $94,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $613,431. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $613,431. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,338 shares of company stock worth $4,460,238 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

