Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 4076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.
Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 497.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
