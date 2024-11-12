JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $13.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.
View Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.2 %
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after buying an additional 2,021,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at about $18,765,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.