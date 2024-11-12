JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.3 %

ANAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 51,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.24.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 224,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

