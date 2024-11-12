JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 235,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.75%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock valued at $757,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after buying an additional 1,471,691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2,898.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,806,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TEGNA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,441,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

