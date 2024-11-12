Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

