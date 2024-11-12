Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 6,666 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,342.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable Stock Down 1.3 %

EQH traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,112. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equitable by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

