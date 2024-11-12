Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.