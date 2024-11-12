Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.86.
JSPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
JSPR stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
