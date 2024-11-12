Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

JSPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

JSPR stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.