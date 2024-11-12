James W. Ayers Purchases 1,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.15 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,909,841 shares in the company, valued at $623,497,413.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

FBK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 141,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,888. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.