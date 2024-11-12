Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,108 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DraftKings by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,536 shares of company stock worth $39,966,465. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Get Our Latest Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.