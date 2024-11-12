J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and traded as low as $42.15. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -230.21 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Articles

