iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Get iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF ( NASDAQ:INRO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 19.28% of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.