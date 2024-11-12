iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $117.72. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.