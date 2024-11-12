iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 281,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. 462,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $101.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.