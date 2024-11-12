iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. 1,678,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.