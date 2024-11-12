iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

