iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

