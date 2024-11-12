iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

