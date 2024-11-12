iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

HDV stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

