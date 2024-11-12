Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,994 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 288,775 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 635,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

