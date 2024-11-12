Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 12th (AAPL, ABBV, ACLX, ADM, AFG, AGEN, AGYS, AIG, AIZ, AJG)

Nov 12th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $236.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $224.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $208.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $212.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target boosted by Leerink Partners from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $92.00 to $113.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $470.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $625.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.50 to $9.40. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.25. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $16.25 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$3.50.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $71.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$46.00.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$0.80 to C$0.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.20 to $4.60. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $5.70. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.20 to $8.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$0.60 to C$0.80.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $280.00 to $292.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$205.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $103.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.50 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $132.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $295.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Argus from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $48.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $72.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $63.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $50.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.75 to C$44.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $69.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.40 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $575.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$49.00.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $70.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $381.00 to $380.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$67.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $316.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$253.00.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

