Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 3.0% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
