Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Stock Position Lifted by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.