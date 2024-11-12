Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 29849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

