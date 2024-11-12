Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,157.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

