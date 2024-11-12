Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 2,168.3% in October

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 2,168.3% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of VKQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 148,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
