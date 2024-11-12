Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 2,679.6% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a growth of 2,679.6% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 2,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,043. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

