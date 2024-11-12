Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.