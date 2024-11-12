Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

