International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 153,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,789. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 1.59%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

