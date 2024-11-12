Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 269,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,549. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.