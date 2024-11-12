Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 224 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
UTHR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.87. 356,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
