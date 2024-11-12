Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 1,885,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,496. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 2,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

