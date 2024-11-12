Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COIN traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $319.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,429,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 3.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $334.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 119,259 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

