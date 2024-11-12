Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,400.00.

Journey Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

JOY stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,177. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$4.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

