Insider Buying: HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) Insider Purchases 1,928,243 Shares of Stock

HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ – Get Free Report) insider Earl Eddings purchased 1,928,243 shares of HITIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$55,919.05 ($36,788.85).

HITIQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

About HITIQ

HITIQ Limited engages in development and commercialization of concussion management technology in Australia. The company offers Nexus Portal, a data analysis platform; and CoVR, a virtual reality based cognitive and oculomotor assessment platform. It also provides CSX platform, sideline concussion assessment tool, which produces a digital record that can be shared with medical professionals, family, and organizations to ensure coordinated athlete care; and ConneQt, an integrated ecosystem linking team administrators, caregivers, and players to medical professionals.

