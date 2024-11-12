Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Identiv will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Identiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,373,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 137,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 156.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

